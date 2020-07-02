Representative Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond) released the following statement in regards to his request for Governor Evers to declare a state of emergency for St. Croix County:
“I have contacted Governor Tony Evers’ office to request that he declare a state of emergency for St. Croix County due to this week’s devastating flooding that has washed out infrastructure, including State Trunk Highway 63, U.S. Highway 12, and other county and town roads.
“Governor Evers needs to act fast when these devastating natural disasters occur. Our region has sustained serious damage, so I am asking Governor Evers to declare a state of emergency for St. Croix County and make all state resources available for area residents. In addition, I invited Governor Evers to tour the flooding damage and look at the infrastructure with myself, along with local elected officials and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
“On June 28th and 29th over 7 inches of rain fell significantly affecting the municipalities of Kinnickinnic, Pleasant Valley, Rush River, Eau Galle, Warren, Hammond, Baldwin, Springfield, Erin Prairie, Emerald, Glenwood, Cylon and Forest. St. Croix County declared a state of emergency on June 29th.
“I stand ready to answer the Governor’s call to tour my district and assist my constituents who are in need.” Critical infrastructure needs to be fixed expeditiously, and I am ready to work with federal, state, and local officials to ensure my constituents have access to all resources that are available. Since I have taken office, too often my area colleagues and I have fought in Madison for Northwestern Wisconsin to get their fair share of transportation funding.” Many times I have seen those dollars go to Madison and Milwaukee for large projects. It’s our time to get those dollars up here, and we need them now.”
