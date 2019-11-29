Rep. Rob Stafsholt announced his candidacy for state Senate in Wisconsin’s 10th District in Osceola Nov. 20. His announcement was made at Core Products surrounded by friends and colleagues vowing to represent the people of the 10th District in Madison.
“It’s an honor to be here today with all of you and announce that I am running for the state Senate,” he said. “We need to make sure that our voices, and our values from this part of the state are not ignored in Madison. While I’m proud of the number of accomplishments that Wisconsin Republicans have delivered, there is more work to be done, and I want to be a part of that.”
Stafsholt is now the second Republican to announce a Senate candidacy following Cherie Link who announced her campaign in August. Following Stafsholt’s initial announcement, Link responded to some of his remarks on her candidacy.
“Rep. Stafsholt points to my not being part of the club in Madison,” she said in a press release. “I’m not a political insider, that’s true. I’m proud of my local involvement and experience building a business. That real world experience will be invaluable going toe to toe with Sen. Schachtner. I’m ready to be an effective leader for western Wisconsin, a region growing and with great opportunities, but often forgotten in Madison.”
Both candidates will challenge Sen. Patty Schachtner who Stafsholt claims has changed during her time in Madison after her election in 2018.
“Madison changes people, and I’m sorry to say that our current senator is one of those people. Madison changed our current senator into a rubber stamp vote for the liberal Dems and that, my friends, is another reason why I’m running. I know where I came from, and I’m proud to be from this area. There is no way that Madison will change me.”
Stafsholt continued to voice his plans to challenge the policies of current Gov. Tony Evers drawing comparisons to former Gov. Scott Walker and claiming that Evers is “out of touch” with areas of Wisconsin outside of Madison.
“This past winter, newly elected Governor Evers introduced a budget that flies in the face of our vision of how to move this state forward,” he said. “Governor Walker and I worked together to protect taxpayers to create a climate where small-business owners, like myself, could expand or start a new business. We began to cement important reforms into place to make this state better, but Governor Evers is trying to roll all of this back.”
Claiming that Sen. Schachtner “stood by and watched” the reforms made by Evers “without saying a word,” Stafsholt ensured that he would do the opposite and that he is willing to work with the Democrats in Madison, saying, “I’m happy to cross party lines and work with my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to come to compromise for the good of the state.
Stafsholt concluded his announcement by thanking those attending including Rep. Gae Magnafici and President of Core Products International, Phillip Mattison, before turning his attention to his supporters one last time.
“I will work tirelessly over the next year to win your trust, your support and your vote,” he said. “This campaign isn’t about ‘me’; it’s about ‘we.’ You are all my bosses, and I will never forget who I work for.”
Stafsholt’s news means the 29th Assembly District will be an open seat on the ballot next November. Menomonie native John Rocco Calabrese announced his candidacy for the spot last week.
