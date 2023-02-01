Last month, Representative Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) voted in favor of AJR 1, which would set bail for violent crimes based on reasonable, readily available information. This amendment works within constitutional and common-sense parameters, not as punishment but as management of the bail system.

“We are seeing the vicious cycle of high crime being met with low bail, and our communities are facing unnecessary and avoidable violence,” said Rep. Moses. “This amendment will allow those voting in April the opportunity to weigh in on this change in the Wisconsin State Constitution.”

