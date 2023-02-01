Last month, Representative Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) voted in favor of AJR 1, which would set bail for violent crimes based on reasonable, readily available information. This amendment works within constitutional and common-sense parameters, not as punishment but as management of the bail system.
“We are seeing the vicious cycle of high crime being met with low bail, and our communities are facing unnecessary and avoidable violence,” said Rep. Moses. “This amendment will allow those voting in April the opportunity to weigh in on this change in the Wisconsin State Constitution.”
Wisconsin’s current bail policy is an outlier that makes us less safe. Under current law, monetary bail can only be imposed when the defendant is a flight risk. AJR 1 will make it easier for judges to impose cash bail for defendants accused of violent crimes with consideration of the defendants criminal history. 48 states allow courts to consider “dangerousness,” whereas Wisconsin only mentions “serious bodily harm.”
Too many violent, repeat offenders are given low cash bail because courts are examining merely whether the defendant is likely to show up to their court dates. In 2021, about 1 in 5 homicides in Milwaukee were allegedly committed by persons out on bail for violent offenses. This proposed Constitutional amendment is a middle ground, balancing the need to hold repeat, violent offenders accountable with the right to reasonable bail.
The Wisconsin Constitution has a two-step process for approving an amendment, where it must be passed by both legislative houses in consecutive sessions. This amendment was passed in both houses last session and it passed again today, therefore this will be on the ballot in April as a state-wide referendum. If it gets most of the voters, it will be passed into law.
