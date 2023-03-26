Rep. Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) joined his Assembly colleagues in passing legislation to promote transparency and help improve school safety.
Assembly Bill 53 requires high schools to collect statistics on a variety of crimes including homicides, sexual assault, burglary and battery. The data obtained and statistics created will be reported to the Department of Public Instruction to include the numbers on the annual report cards.
“This bill willgive important statistics to parents, students, educators and school boards acrossWisconsin,” Said Rep. Moses. “Havingprecise and clear reporting will give us the ability to discover root causes of crime and develop effective strategies to prevent future incidents.”
Assembly Bill 69 requires a school to hire a School Resource Office if the school reaches 100 incidents of criminal activity resulting in 25 arrests during a given semester on the school grounds. The bill provides funding assistance for each district by utilizing the roughly $100 million in unspent federal dollars.
“I’mhappy to see the passage of these bills, as they are a step in the right direction to ensuring the safety of students in schools with high levels of criminal activity,”said Rep. Moses. “Wewant to create a safe learning environment for all students across the state.”
These proposals will now go to the Senate for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.