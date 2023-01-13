Rep. Moses inaugurated to second term

Representative Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) took the oath of office at a ceremony in the Assembly chambers Jan. 3 and began his second term as a member of the 106th Wisconsin State Legislature. 

“I am humbled and honored that the citizens of the 29th Assembly District have elected me again to be their voice in Madison,” said Rep. Moses. “My top priorities this session include improving healthcare and educational opportunities in Wisconsin, investing in infrastructure and reining in government overreach.” 

