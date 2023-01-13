Rep. Moses inaugurated to second term

Representative Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) took the oath of office at a ceremony in the Assembly chambers Jan. 3 and began his second term as a member of the 106th Wisconsin State Legislature.
“I am humbled and honored that the citizens of the 29th Assembly District have elected me again to be their voice in Madison,” said Rep. Moses. “My top priorities this session include improving healthcare and educational opportunities in Wisconsin, investing in infrastructure and reining in government overreach.”
Rep. Moses is one of 64 Assembly Republicans in the 2023-2024 Legislative Session. He will chair the Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care. He is also a member of the committees on Agriculture, Rural Development, State Affairs, Colleges and Universities, and Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation.
“It is an honor to represent my district in Madison. I look forward to working with my colleagues and the people of Wisconsin facing all of us,” said Rep. Moses.
The representative’s office is located at 12 West in the Wisconsin State Capitol. He can be reached at (608) 266-7683 or by e-mail at Rep.Moses@legis.wisconsin.gov. Constituents are encouraged to follow Rep. Moses on Facebook and Instagram.
The 29th Assembly District includes majority of Dunn and portions of St. Croix and Polk Counties including the communities of Baldwin, Boyceville, Clear Lake, Colfax, Elk Mound, Glenwood City, Menomonie, and Woodville.
