Remembering those who didn’t make it home

The Woodville American Legion Post 301 opened its doors to bike riders Friday for a really good cause.
They were taking part in the western route of the 38th annual Highground Heroes Ride Bike Tour. They started in New Richmond Friday morning with stops in Woodville, Menomonie, Osseo before finishing at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville.
The Heroes Ride is the largest and longest running annual fundraiser for The Highground.
What started as the Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Memorial Project, has now grown to a 155-acre park which includes a museum, a gift shop, picnic areas and four miles of hiking trails. It is a private facility, meaning it doesn’t receive no ongoing federal or state funding. It is free to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
The New Richmond to Neillsville is the western part of the route with all of them starting in different parts of the state, but ending in Neillsville: Hayward (Northern), Appleton (Eastern), Cottage Grove (Southern) and La Crosse (Southwestern).
Jerry Simon of New Richmond has taken part in the Heroes ride for over 37 years. He remembers one of the first rides have only six guys; this year it was over 40.
“It’s the camaraderie,” he said, when asked why he keeps coming back. “We’re seeing the same people all the time.” He also added to honor those veterans who didn’t make it back was a close second.
Simon estimated they would arrive in Menomonie Friday afternoon where they spent the night. They departed Menomonie Saturday morning thanks to a police escort where they traveled the near 70 miles to Osseo. Sunday consisted of a 40-mile ride to Neillsville.
“The Woodville Legion treats us so well,” Simon said.
Another one of the riders was Chris Pettis, Executive Director of the Highground.
Pettis who spent over 20 years in the Marines, has held several positions including Field Radio Operator, Electronic-Optical Repair Technician, Instructor and Ordinance Chief.
Pettis also believes in the friendship aspect of the ride.
“There’s challenges in front of you on the hills and with the wind,” he explained. “But you have someone to your left, your right and behind you helping you through these struggles.
“This is a wonderful group of people to ride with. For Jerry to be doing this for 37 years is phenomenal.”
Pettis said when he became Executive Director a couple of years ago, he was told Highground officials usually don’t partake in the ride.
“I took that as a challenge and brought a bike,” he said.
Pettis added the Heroes ride is the largest annual fundraiser for the Highground.
“Our mission is to honor, educate and heal,” he added. “Honor, our servicemen, while they are alive. Educate the public about services rendered by those who have served. Heal those who deal with post war trauma as they transfer from military to civilian life.”
Pettis is also hoping to get more of the youth involved in the Highground.
“Volunteering does wonders not just for the organization you’re volunteering for, but for the individual as well,” he concluded.
