Remembering those who didn’t make it home

The Highground Heroes Bike Riders made a stop at the Woodville Legion Friday afternoon for lunch as they continued their trek to Neillsville. Along the way, Legion members donated $200 to their cause. 

The Woodville American Legion Post 301 opened its doors to bike riders Friday for a really good cause. 

They were taking part in the western route of the 38th annual Highground Heroes Ride Bike Tour. They started in New Richmond Friday morning with stops in Woodville, Menomonie, Osseo before finishing at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.