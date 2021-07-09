Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers at St. Croix County Fairgrounds

The American Legion Cave Dahl Post 240 (Baldwin, WI) and other neighboring American Legions are sponsoring the Remembering Our Fallen tribute towers memorial. This memorial travel all over the United States and the St. Croix County Fair is very honored to be the site host from July 14-18 at the Fairgrounds in Glenwood City.
The exhibit will be displayed north of the Commercial Building (Building #12) for the duration of the St. Croix County Fair, July 14-18. Viewing is allowed 24/7. Admission to the St. Croix County Fair and the exhibit is free; parking on the grounds is $7/day or $15 for a four-day pass.
The memorial will depart The Highground in Neillsville, Wisconsin Tuesday, July13, and receive a motorcycle escort to the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in Glenwood City, arriving approximately 3 p.m.
Remembering Our Fallen is a traveling photographic war memorial that honors our post-9/11 military fallen. This memorial has 34 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of over 5000 of our nation’s fallen since 9/11/2001.
The memorial was founded by Bill and Evonne Williams of Omaha, NE, who have a desire to honor the United States military and share that opportunity with others. Their eternal hope is to honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, to provide comfort to friends and family of the fallen, and to remind others of the tremendous cost paid by some. Its legacy will be that these men and women will never be forgotten, and that their names will be remembered.
This National Memorial was unveiled in September 2017 at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., and continues to tour the nation, giving Americans across the country the opportunity to honor our fallen.
