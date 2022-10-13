Reid Berger served Baldwin and the surrounding area for over 40 years as being a physician’s assistant for Baldwin Area Medical Center and then Western Wisconsin Health along with the Fire Chief for Baldwin Fire and then the District Fire Chief for United Fire and Rescue since 1994. 

He died Sept. 30 at the age of 72 with his visitation and funeral Oct. 7 and 8 at Peace Lutheran Church. 

