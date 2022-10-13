Fire trucks, EMS and other emergency supoprt vehicles driving back to O’Connell Funeral Home from Peace Lutheran Church after Berger’s funeral Saturday afternoon. River Falls, Roberts-Warren, Spring Valley, Boyceville and Hudson were among the fire departments who were in attendance.
Fire trucks, EMS and other emergency supoprt vehicles driving back to O’Connell Funeral Home from Peace Lutheran Church after Berger’s funeral Saturday afternoon. River Falls, Roberts-Warren, Spring Valley, Boyceville and Hudson were among the fire departments who were in attendance.
Reid Berger served Baldwin and the surrounding area for over 40 years as being a physician’s assistant for Baldwin Area Medical Center and then Western Wisconsin Health along with the Fire Chief for Baldwin Fire and then the District Fire Chief for United Fire and Rescue since 1994.
He died Sept. 30 at the age of 72 with his visitation and funeral Oct. 7 and 8 at Peace Lutheran Church.
In a show of solidarity, regional fire and EMS were among those in attendance to honor the fallen chief. Those fire departments were River Falls, Roberts-Warren, Spring Valley, Shell Lake, Boyceville, Hudson, Prescott, Glenwood City and St. Joseph. Ambulance crews included Ellsworth, Allied Emergency Services and Spring Valley while St. Croix County brought their mobile Emergency Operations Center.
“He was my best friend,” said Baldwin Fire Station Chief Gary Newton. “Every day we stayed in contact with each other and kept an eye out for each other.
“He was so respected for his medical and fire knowledge. The adage was if Reid sad it, it must be right.”
To gain more perspective on Berger’s impact on the area, the Bulletin asked those who worked with him for their thoughts. Here are some of their thoughts:
Christopher Babbitt,
WWH Psychologist
“I first met Reid back in 1988 when I came to work at what was the Baldwin Area Medical Center. Right from the start he was welcoming and wonderful to this newly minted Psychologist as I began my career in this part of the state. Reid always made me feel at ease, very much a part of the team, and a valued member of the community. When I returned to work here again in 2011, Reid was still here, working just as hard as always, and he again welcomed me back and made the transition to working for the hospital again so easy. Reid was just a great guy.”
Lexi Lee, WWH RN
“He loved to help promote staff and inspire them to be the best version of themselves by furthering their education in healthcare anyway they could, which aligns directly with the vision that WWH has for their employees. He believed in people when they were at their lowest points and couldn’t even believe in themselves, it would be impossible to count the amount of support and motivation he provided to direct people into the medical field. He loved to teach and share his knowledge as well as keep up to date on all the evolving sciences the medical field has to offer.”
Mary Sather, ER Nurse
I had the privilege of working with Reid for many years in the Emergency Department at our former hospital, Baldwin Area Medical Center. Reid was incredibly smart and cared deeply about his patients. He was like a big teddy bear. I am amazed and grateful for the difference he made in both our hospital and community. Thank you, Reid, for all you have done. You left many footprints behind. Now it is up to all of us to follow them.”
Newton said Berger was one of the driving forces behind the launch of United Fire and Rescue.
“He believed the districts could work together,” said Jeff Peterson, who served with Berger for 34 years as part of United Fire. “He sold it to the town chairs, the Villages, their boards and it made sense.
“Everyone got along good in 1994 (the first year of United Fire existed) and it has made everything better.”
Peterson described Berger as loud and bombastic, in addition to being smart and knowledgeable.
“I always pictured Reid Berger and John Madden (the former NFL broadcaster) were brothers,” he said.
Newton added even though Berger grew up in the Twin Cities, he found a home in Baldwin and wasn’t going to leave.
“The whole county took a blow,” Newton said about Berger’s passing.
Concluded Lee: “Personally, Reid Berger comes to my mind anytime someone asks or talks about making sure you find a career/job you love as that way it will seem like you never worked a day in your life because that is what Reid did every day. Medicine was not a career or job for him it was a passion in which he lived for and will be forever remembered for.”
Berger is survived by wife Bonnie, two children, seven grandchildren, one brother and one sister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.