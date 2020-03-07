Even though the ground is blanketed in snow, Walk On Therapeutic Riding Center is “saddling-up” for its spring session with registration opening in March.
The first six-week session runs from April 14 – May 21; riders can participate in hourlong sessions Tuesday or Thursday evenings at 6 or 7 p.m., or Saturdays at 9, 10 or 11 a.m.
“The sessions fill quickly, and we want all riders to have the opportunity to experience the benefits that this program offers,” commented Walk On director, Ken Giske.
Since 2001, the program located in River Falls serves 28 riders per week (children and adults with any physical, developmental, social and emotional disabilities), all through trained volunteers who assist from the minute a rider steps into the barn to the moment they dismount to lead the horse back to the stall to remove tac and finish with grooming.
Four-year-old to adults from the surrounding counties receive numerous benefits through participation: development of core physical muscle strength, balance and coordination; improving educational processes of cognitive development, speech and socialization; addressing personal and family issues; and building confidence seeing their abilities grow.
To sign-up for the spring session, contact Walk On at email walkontherapeuticriding@gmail.com with your name and mailing address to receive a registration brochure. There is no online registration and riders are accepted on a first come, first served basis. The cost for the six-week session in $185; Giske insists that no rider will be turned away based on lack of funds. Additional sessions start in May and July.
To learn more about our program and view our riders and volunteers in action, watch our website video: https://www.walkontherapeutichorsemanship.org/video.
