ST. CROIX COUNTY
COVID-19 testing
“Free COVID-19 drive-through testing is available at the St. Croix County Highway Facility from 9 am - 2 pm every Thursday until March 4, 2021. Appointments are not required. It is recommended pre-registering to speed up the testing process: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/
The Highway Facility is located in Baldwin on the south side of I-94 and highway 63. Testing at this location is available for any Wisconsin resident who has symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The tests are free, and no insurance is needed. A parent or guardian must be present to consent for testing minors between the ages of 5 to 17.
Testing is first come first served. If you are not able to get a test, please contact one of the additional testing locations listed on the St. Croix County website: https://www.sccwi.gov/961/COVID-19-Testing#test-locations
You can find more testing locations and information: https://www.sccwi.gov/961/COVID-19-Testing”
Hudson
Hudson Hot Air Affair: Let the Fun Begin
The Hudson Hot Air Affair, set for February 5-7, will be a hybrid event this year due to COVID-19 health concerns. There will be balloons in the air (weather permitting), an evening drive-thru balloon glow and candlestick event, some live video coverage of balloon launches, some video reminiscing and some new fun activities.
The 32nd annual hot air balloon rally and winter festival with the theme of “Bringing Fun to 2021” is already off to a good start with several countdown events in January.
If you haven’t done so already, bundle up and take the Buena Vista Stroll in the Park to celebrate the magic of thousands of lights along the St. Croix River at Lakefront Park in downtown Hudson. The lights will be up thru February 7th.
Starting Friday, January 8th, The Phipps Center for the Arts offers a Hot Air Affair At-Home Family Day Activity. Make a crazy balloon hat using materials you can find around your house and then upload a selfie to Facebook. Learn more at thephipps.org.
Starting on Saturday, January 16th and running thru February 7th, Eat • Shop • Play in Hudson. The unique shops, fun destinations and outstanding restaurants of Hudson and the surrounding area invite you to check out their winter offerings.
Another event running January 16th thru February 7th is Angels Online Pet Costume Contest. Take a selfie photo and/or video with your pet in a fun costume to win Angel’s Cash prizes.
On Saturday, January 16th the YMCA Camp St. Croix will host their annual Candlelight Hike and Ski. Enjoy Candle-lit trails for cross-country skiing and hiking and snowshoeing. Complimentary refreshments hosted by Art Doyle’s Spokes and Pedals and YMCA Camp St. Croix. Come see a hot air balloon at this free family event sponsored by PCK Foundation.
Let’s Raise Some Dough on Tuesday, January 26th, 4 - 8 pm at the EJ’s Pizzeria fundraiser for the Hudson Hot Air Affair.
Local artist Audrey Martin will hold a virtual painting tutorial featuring a hot air balloon. Porch pickups on January 27th and January 30th for complete painting kits. $35 adults, $25 for children. Must pre-register at Audrey’s Canvas Parties on Facebook.
The annul Hot Air Affair 5K Run/Walk is taking a new twist this year as a virtual race. Get out and run/walk between February 1 - 14, for all age groups, registration at Anderson Race Management. $25 registration fee includes a race shirt.
The Hot Air Affair is made possible through the support of many local sponsors including WESTconsin Credit Union, who is returning as the corporate sponsor.
For more details about the countdown events, as well as all of the Hot Air Affair activities, visit HudsonHotAirAffair.com or on Instagram and Facebook.
