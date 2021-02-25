Cumberland, WI
Missing Cumberland man found deceased
22-year-old Benjamin Jacobson, a Cumberland Wisconsin man reported missing more than a week ago was located inside of his crashed pickup truck on a remote piece of lakeside property in Barron County, authorities said.
Jacobson’s truck was located by a homeowner who told the Sheriff’s Office that he spotted the pickup along the west side of Silver Lake.
“It appears he crashed the night he went missing,” said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The homeowner’s call came while sheriff’s deputies and state Department of Natural Resources personnel were on the lake searching for Jacobson, who had not been heard from since Feb. 8, Fitzgerald said.
Those searchers went to the scene and saw Jacobson’s body inside the truck, which had crashed into an embankment and brush, the sheriff said. Officials thanked all those who helped search for Jacobson, even as temperatures became dangerously cold.
Madison
Gov. Evers Signs Bill Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Administration
Pharmacy technicians and students are now allowed to administer vaccines under certain conditions. Gov. Tony Evers today signed Assembly Bill (AB) 4, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 3, which would allow pharmacy technicians and students to administer COVID-19 vaccines under certain conditions.
“While we work to get shots in arms as soon as we have supply available, we also want to make sure we’re maximizing our capacity by expanding the number of people who can administer those doses once we have them,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting vaccine doses to folks across our state continues to be our top priority so we can recover and bounce back from this pandemic.”
AB 4, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 3, allows a pharmacy student who has completed two years of pharmacy school to administer a vaccine under the supervision of a healthcare provider who is authorized to administer vaccines. Additionally, under AB 4, additional persons would be allowed to administer vaccines under certain conditions, including the following:
•The person has completed at least two hours in a course of study and training, approved by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education or the board, in hands-on injection technique and the recognition and treatment of emergency reactions to vaccines;
•The person acts under the direct supervision of a pharmacist who has completed a course in study on topics relating to vaccination;
•The person holds a current certification in basic life support or cardiopulmonary resuscitation; and
•The person holds a certified pharmacy technician certification from either the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board or the National Healthcareer Association.
