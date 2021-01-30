Rush River Township
Town votes not to rescind Sex Offender Ordinance
Rush River has rejected the plea of parents wishing to keep their son, a registered sex offender, living in their home.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office announced May 12, 2020, in accordance with WI State Statue 301.46 (2m), Jason P. Lafavor, 29, a convicted sex offender, would be released to the community May 26 via extended supervision.
On November 9, 2015, Lafavor was convicted of Child Enticement — Expose Sex Organ and 2nd degree sexual assault of a child in Dane County Circuit Court. He was sentenced December 30, 2015. The child enticement conviction resulted in a 18 month prison sentence and 24 months extended supervision from Honorable Judge William Hanrahan. Lafavor was sentenced to 24 months prison and 36 months extended supervision for the sexual assault conviction. Lafavor ended up serving three years in prison and five years extended supervision.
Upon release, Lafavor was placed on intensive supervision and is subject to the Global Positioning System (GPS)monitoring. Lafavor is required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program for life.
At the time of his release, St. Croix Sheriff Scott Knudson said, “He was not living in Dane permanently when the offenses occurred, so his true support system is here. He has no family in Dane,” With that in place, he added, the Department of Corrections believes he will be more compliant.
Lafavor has been residing with his parents at 31 County Road Y in Rush River Township.
According to Sandi Huzer, Rush River Clerk, Tim and Eileen LaFavor came to the Town Board in December,to request the Board rescind the Sex Offender Ordinance they had adopted in 2020. They read letters from themselves and their son Jason. Their daughter read a statement by phone.
“The Board adopted the ordinance because next door to the LaFavors is a registered daycare. The Board tabled any action in December to be able to confer with the Town attorney,” said Huzer.
At the January 13, 2021 meeting, the LaFavor’s said they wanted either the ordinance rescinded or for their son to be able to visit their home and perhaps spend the night.
Huzer said, “There were a couple of letters read from daycare parents stating to the effect that if the Board rescinded the ordinance or allowed Jason to be at his parents house, they would be forced to pull their children from the daycare. Basically, closing the daycare business.”
The Board passed a motion that evening to not rescind or substantially revise the ordinance.
Region 5 YPC
FEMA is accepting applications for the Youth Preparedness Council
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is committed to actively involving youth in preparedness-related activities through the Youth Preparedness Council (YPC) and is seeking applicants for 2021.
YPC members are students in grades 8 through 11 who are selected to support disaster preparedness and make a positive impact on their communities. The 2021 YPC is now open for applications. The YPC is an opportunity for young leaders to engage with FEMA and provide their perspectives, feedback, and opinions related to preparedness, to grow their leadership skills, and to support the resilience of their communities.
YPC members are selected for two-year terms and are chosen based on their passion for preparedness and helping others, their involvement in their community, and their aptitude for working in a team and as a leader.
Students from Region 5 states who apply for the National Youth Preparedness Council will also be considered for a place on the Region 5 Youth Preparedness Council (Region 5 YPC). The Region 5 YPC is an additional service and leadership opportunity for high school students living in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
“FEMA’s Youth Preparedness Council empowers young people to not only participate in disaster readiness within their families and communities but also be the leaders to affect positive change,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “By applying to and joining the council, youth will have the opportunity to build preparedness and become change agents in their community.”
The online application opened on January 18, 2021, and students must complete their applications by March 7, 2021, 11:59 p.m. PST to be considered. Selected candidates will be notified in May 2021. Interested students can apply online at https://community.fema.gov/PreparednessCommunity/s/apply-to-ypc.
For more information about the Youth Preparedness Council or other youth-focused preparedness initiatives contact us at FEMA-Prepare@fema.dhs.gov.
