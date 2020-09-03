Madison
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of Dane County Sheriff Deputy Treadwell
Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #87 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Aug. 31, 2020 in honor of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Treadwell passed away on August 22, 2020 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.
“This virus continues to devastate families and communities across our state. This is a reminder to all of us the danger our first responders, healthcare professionals, and others are in as they serve their communities during a global pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “Deputy Treadwell had a selfless dedication to his community and the people he served in Dane County for over 25 years. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we honor his memory and share our deepest condolences with Deputy Treadwell’s family, friends, and community.”
Polk County
Lawsuit against Evers filed
A lawsuit has been filed against Gov. Tony Evers by The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) on behalf of two Polk County Wisconsin residents and one St. Croix County resident.
WILL says the lawsuit against Evers is for violating state law by declaring a second public health emergency on July 30, claiming “Governor Evers cannot seize emergency powers more than once to address the same crisis.”
WILL President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg said, “This lawsuit is not about whether masks are good or bad, or whether Wisconsin ought to do more, or less, to address COVID-19. It isn’t even about whether the state should have a mask mandate. This lawsuit is about our system of government and the rule of law. Governor Evers cannot seize these time-limited emergency powers more than once without legislative approval.”
New Richmond
Suspects in fatal NR shooting arrested; victim identified
A 53-year-old New Richmond man died August 21, as the apparent victim of a shooting.
New Richmond Police reports at 9:40 p.m., a call was made about shots being fired at an address in the 600 block of West 8th Street.
Upon their arrival, they found Richard Rose with a gunshot wound and two males had fled in a white van.
Rose was transported to a hospital by New Richmond EMS where he later died from his injuries.
The two suspects, which fled, were located and taken into custody. In a Facebook post, NR Police Chief Craig Yehlik said their names are being withheld pending formal charging by the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office. He added the case remains active at this time and there doesn’t appear to be any continued danger to the community.
Yehlik wanted to thank the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, New Richmond Fire and the New Richmond Area Ambulance service for their quick response and assistance in this case.
