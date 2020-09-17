Wisconsin
DMV releases new Milwaukee Brewers license plates
Brewers fans can now sport the new Milwaukee Brewers license plates on their vehicles. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has two new design options available on its website (wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates):
The new ball-in-glove design – This plate combines a reimagined ball-in-glove icon in the center and “M” and “b” which pays homage to the original design.
The Wisconsin state design – This plate includes an outline of the state with Cream City brick, an industrial block “M” and a baseball representing Milwaukee’s location.
Both plate designs incorporate the new navy, yellow and royal blue colors. The Milwaukee Brewers previously unveiled a new logo and uniform for the 2020 season. The old plates will be discontinued.
The fees for Milwaukee Brewers special license plates include:
$25 annual donation. This fee, less a 2 percent licensing fee to Major League Baseball, goes to the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District dedicated solely to Ballpark maintenance. The donation may be tax deductible.
$15 issuance fee.
Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.
The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax, if applicable).
Brewers plates must be ordered online or by mail. Plates are mailed to the customer.
Hayward
Hayward Man Wins $1 Million from Scratch Ticket
Lucky player canoed into a Million dollars-Bradley Madison of Hayward's recent housecleaning really paid off. After selling a canoe he no longer used, Madison used the cash from the sale to try his luck on some Wisconsin Lottery scratch tickets, including the $30 Supreme ticket. Madison's Supreme ticket happened to be one of the lucky top prize winners worth $1 Million.
Holiday Station Store (10478 State Rd. 27) in Hayward sold the winning ticket.
Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2 percent of the
winning ticket amount up to $100,000. Holiday will receive a $20,000 incentive for
selling the ticket.
The odds of winning the Supreme top prize of $1,000,000 are 1:160,000. There is
one unclaimed top prize in this game.
Hammond
Mya Kizer breaks SCC record
Saint Croix Central Senior, Mya Kizer, set a new school record when she took first place during the Somerset Invitational Cross Country meet September 10. Kizer’s time was 18 minutes, 38.1 seconds.
Coach Bill Emery said, “Mya has been a successful runner for four years now and has been pushing to beat this record since it was made. She had a chance to break the record this year and she did so at Somerset, which is not a completely fast flat course, but she was able to pull it out winning the race against the Osceola State Podium Runner and breaking a school record. Great things are in store for her as she continues to improve.”
Marie Hamlin was the previous record holder at 18:45. She set that record at state her senior year. Hamlin is currently a Sophomore running for UM Duluth.
