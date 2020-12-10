Hudson
St. Croix County traffic fatality
Sunday December 6, 2020 at approximately 7:05a.m. the St. Croix County Sheriffs Office responded to STH 35 near Starwood Dr, in Hudson Township for a one-vehicle crash.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 GMC Sierra, being driven by Jack C. Sanford, age 37, Columbus, MN, was southbound on STH 35. The truck entered the west ditch striking a driveway embankment, going airborne and rolling multiple times.
Sanford was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner's Office.
He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriffs
Office.
Assisting at the scene were Hudson Fire and Rescue and Lakeview EMS. This is the ninth traffic fatality in St. Croix County in 2020.
St. Croix County
St Croix County FSA Reminds Producers of Dec. 11 Application Deadline for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2
St Croix County USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Heather Kirkpatrick reminds farmers and ranchers the deadline to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) is Dec. 11, 2020. This program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Wisconsin, including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said Kirkpatrick. “If you haven’t already applied or contacted our office to learn more about the program, now is the time to do so. Our staff will help you through the application process.”
Row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more all are eligible for the CFAP 2. Producers are encouraged to visit farmers.gov/cfap and click on the “Eligible Commodities Finder” to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of the program (CFAP 1) and interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2.
Producers are encouraged to call the St Croix County FSA office at (715)-684-2874, ext. 2 for guidance on the process to complete an application. Producers also have the option to visit farmers.gov/cfap and access the online application portal or learn about other application options. A call center is also available for producers who would like additional one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process. Please call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.
All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including those that restrict in-person visits or require appointments. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. Service Centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Our program delivery staff will continue to work with our producers by phone, email and using online tools. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Madison
Gov. Evers Announces $15 Million in Grants Distributed to Wisconsin's Live Music and Entertainment Venues
Gov. Tony Evers announced that $15 million in COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grants has been awarded to 96 live venues. The grants aim to provide financial stabilization to Wisconsin’s live entertainment and large meeting venues, which were among the first small businesses to feel dramatic negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know large gatherings of people in small spaces can be a catalyst for spread, which is why our folks in the live music and entertainment industry have been doing their part to help keep their communities and people safe,” said Gov. Evers. “These changes haven't been easy, but these venues have worked to be good partners throughout this process. We hope these funds can provide critical support and stabilization to help them get through until we can all gather safely and enjoy entertainment together again.”
Funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and administered through the Department of Administration (DOA), the COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grant Program provides grant funding to live entertainment and large meeting venue operators whose facilities have been negatively affected by COVID-19. Grant awards provided eligible recipients up to $500,000 or 25% of 2019 ticket or event sales, whichever was less. Grants have been pro-rated due to oversubscription.
“These venues serve as community gathering places and vibrant hubs for culture, art and innovation; however, the continued effects of COVID-19 across the state means they may be the last to fully re-open,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “These grants will hopefully bring a little hope to this industry as we all continue to push for additional action at the federal level to allow them to survive until we can fully embrace live entertainment in a healthy and recovered Wisconsin.”
Locally, monies were awarded to the following:
Off Broadway Dinner Theatres, River Falls, $15,440.53
Mabel Tainter Literary, Library, and Educational Society, Menomonie, $26,420.71
Blue Ox Music Festival, Eau Claire, $170,209.23
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, Eau Claire, $34,949.97
Confluence Council, Inc., Eau Claire, $362,287.61
Country Jam USA, Inc., Eau Claire, $395,308.00
Eau Claire Children's Theatre, Eau Claire, $29,261.09
The Florian Gardens Conference Center, Eau Claire, $262,805.11
The Plus, The Metro, The Rev, The Venue, Eau Claire, $147,670.47
