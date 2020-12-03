Pierce County
Businesses support PA upgrades at fairgrounds
Even though COVID-19 put a damper on the 2020 Pierce County Fair, that does not mean the Fair and Fairgrounds has not been busy getting ready for the 2021 Pierce County Fair. Without the 2020 Fair, extra time and attention has been given to multiple building improvements and fund raising for PA system upgrades in various barns.
Many individuals and businesses contributed to a much need PA sound system improvement in the Arena, Blue and Silver Barns on the Fairgrounds that will be completed in the spring of 2021. Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services through their customer Operation Round Up program gave the Pierce County Friends of the Fair a matching grant. Pierce County 4-H directed funds towards the project received in the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program from the Bayer Fund, awarded to local farmers, Tony & Marsha Shafer from Spring Valley and a donation from Compeer Financial. Donations were also received from John Galgowski, Pierce/Pepin Holstein Club, Pierce County Dairy Promotion and Boviteq along with 2021 funding from the Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds.
Without the support of these great organizations and individuals, these many improvements to the fairgrounds would not have been possible. Thank you all for your continued support of the Pierce County Fair.
Visit the Fair’s website at www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.htm for details about next year’s Pierce County Fair – August 12th-15th, 2021. “Celebrating 100 Years of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H” is next year’s theme. Like us on Facebook - “Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds (WI)”
Madison
Help Shape Deer Season For Your Community
Weigh In On Deer Herd Size & Management Unit Boundaries
Every three years, County Deer Advisory Council’s (CDACs) provide recommendations to the DNR that help determine the herd size objective for their county. The public is encouraged to weigh in.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites hunters, farmers, foresters and anyone interested in the Wisconsin deer herd to attend upcoming County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) meetings held virtually across the state Dec. 7-18.
Councils will meet via teleconference to review deer herd metrics and harvest data from the last three years and to provide a preliminary recommendation on the herd size objective for the next three years. The DNR will also share preliminary recommendations on the deer management unit and zone boundaries.
Please register to speak at a meeting or provide written comments using the Public Comment Sign-Up form by Thursday, Dec. 3.
Every three years, Wisconsinites have the opportunity to weigh in on the future size of the deer herd and management unit boundaries for their county. The council for each county will discuss deer herd metrics and harvest statistics to develop preliminary recommendations for three-year herd size objectives that may increase, decrease, or maintain the deer herd’s size.
The DNR will also share the agency’s preliminary recommendations for changes to deer management units, zones or metro sub-units. Preliminary recommendations on herd size objectives and management unit boundaries are available for public comment Jan. 4-13, 2021.
In late January, each council will reconvene to discuss the public input received and finalize their recommendations to the DNR. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will receive the final council recommendations at their February meeting.
Since 2014, CDACs provide an open venue to develop county-specific deer population objectives and herd management strategies through public involvement. Council members review and consider a variety of metrics on deer herd trends, impacts to habitat and various human-deer interactions.
CDACs provide Wisconsinites greater input into local deer management decisions and are important for shaping the next three years of deer hunting and management in the state. All council meetings are open to the public and include an opportunity to provide feedback as each council develops its preliminary recommendations.
Find more information regarding CDACs here. Additional questions can also be sent via email to DNRCDACWebMail@wisconsin.gov.
