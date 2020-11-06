Hudson
Thrivent And St. Croix Valley Habitat For Humanity Return To New Richmond In Joint Housing Effort In 2021
Faith Builds Venture is part of SCV Habitat’s 25th Year Celebration.
St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent are partnering in a Faith Builds Venture, which will result in a new, affordable home for a Family Partner in New Richmond in 2021. The Venture project will engage churches, organizations and teams of volunteers to help support the build.
Both Thrivent and SCV Habitat will include a Generosity Challenge in their plans, encouraging faith congregations from across Pierce and St. Croix Counties to help raise walls, funds and prayers for a family or individual needing a home. “The impact to our communities is at the heart of our partnership and at the core of our shared commitment to focus on safe, affordable housing, promoting dignity and hope and supporting life-long success,” said New Richmond Thrivent Financial Planner Jesse Kvitek.
Project leaders will seek volunteers in both construction and non-construction activities as well. “Our partnership with Thrivent deepens our relationships within our communities and extends the opportunity for additional organizational growth,” said SCV Habitat for Humanity Board President Bill Richard. “Beyond the build, our goal will be to continue to grow and engage our partners to complete the project in the calendar year as we also respect Coronavirus safety guidelines. This new home is part of our 25th Year projects being planned in 2021.”
The partnership commits 40 days of work toward the new home build and plans for specific volunteer build days that may include a Women’s Build, Fireman’s Build, Rotary Challenge Day, among others. “Together, Thrivent and Habitat put faith into action with a ministry of service that has a beginning and end,” said Thrivent Engagement Leader Bruce Plautz. “We share the mission of engaging the community and activating volunteers, providing opportunities by giving back, building relationships with the Christian community, and engaging Thrivent clients in high-impact volunteer, educational and advocacy experiences. We worked with Habitat on a New Richmond project 10 years ago and are looking forward to the opportunity to return to the community in 2021.”
Nationally, Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent have been building homes together since 2005. Volunteers have contributed more than 6.2 million hours of time and more than $267 million to Habitat Faith Builds throughout the country. “It all comes back to housing. A home is a basic element in the cycle of success, from safety to education to financial stability. Each one follows the other, “Kvitek said.
SCV Habitat is currently looking for a family for this home. Applications are being taken through November 13 and can be found online at scvhabitat.org/apply.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Gray wolves removed from Endangered Species Act protections
More than 45 years after gray wolves were first listed under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the Trump Administration and its partners are announcing the successful recovery of the gray wolf and its delisting from the ESA. State and tribal wildlife management agency professionals will resume responsibility for sustainable management and protection of delisted gray wolves in states with gray wolf populations, while the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service monitors the species for five years to ensure the continued success of the species.
The Service based its final determination solely on the best scientific and commercial data available, a thorough analysis of threats and how they have been alleviated and the ongoing commitment and proven track record of states and tribes to continue managing for healthy wolf populations once delisted. This analysis includes the latest information about the wolf’s current and historical distribution in the contiguous United States.
In total, the gray wolf population in the lower 48 states is more than 6,000 wolves, greatly exceeding the combined recovery goals for the Northern Rocky Mountains and Western Great Lakes populations.
This final rule excludes Mexican wolves as that species remains listed under the ESA. The final rule will publish in the Federal Register on November 3, 2020, and be effective 60 days after on January 4, 2021.
The gray wolf is the latest in a strong list of ESA recoveries that includes the bald eagle, peregrine falcon, American alligator, brown pelican and 48 other species of animals and plants in U.S. states, territories and waters. Countless more have improved or stabilized. Collectively, these successes demonstrate that the ESA can make a difference for imperiled species.
