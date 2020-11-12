St. Croix County
The Salvation Army - Grace Place Sets Out to “Rescue Christmas” Due to Immense Impact of COVID-19
For the first time in 130 years, the funds raised through The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.
Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with help providing shelter at Grace Place and providing other assistance to families in need – assuming the resources are available.
Many of us are struggling through these unprecedented times. With expected foot traffic expected to be less at retail stores, and consumers carrying less cash and coins, The Salvation Army is expecting a shortfall in the funds raised through the Kettle Campaign. This does limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable.
Fundraising Manager Angela Moulton said, “COVID-19 has impacted our organization in many ways Including an increase in demand for our services. It seems as soon as we successfully move a family into permanent housing, another family is right behind them entering our shelter. Many people are homeless and struggling for the first time in their lives.”
The best way help right now Is to help with the annual Red Kettle Campaign in St. Croix County. Moulton said, “There are lots of ways for people to get involved this year. We have implemented safety measures at our kettle sites if people would like to bell ring. For those who would prefer to help at home, there is a way to do that too.”
The Salvation Army has listed the following ways for people to get involved with the Kettle Campaign in St. Croix County this year.
• Sign up to bell ring at www.registertoring.com or call 715-497-4438. Masks, social distancing and sanitizing are all mandatory at the kettle sites this year.
• Give online at http://bit.ly/GracePlaceRedKettle The organization is also encouraging individuals to share this link on their social media pages to become a “Virtual Bell Ringer”.
• Mail donations to: Grace Place – Salvation Army 505 W. 8th Street New Richmond, WI 54017 MEMO: Red Kettle Campaign.
Moulton added, “I think It could be a fun family project to write letters to your friends and family encouraging them to give to The Salvation Army too. After all, many of us are spending more time at home during these times. Maybe your family would like to write letters and give back at the same time.”
The Salvation Army of St. Croix County – Grace Place has a goal of $175,000 this season to help Individuals in need. They are hoping for all the help they can get. For more Information on how the organization is serving in St. Croix County visit their website at www.SAgraceplace.org or follow them on Facebook at Grace Place Salvation Army. Phone questions can be asked by calling 715-497-4438.
Wisconsin
Farmers Union series on meat processing kicks off this week
A winter series on the challenges and opportunities around meat markets and processing in Wisconsin kicks off this week with a November 11 virtual panel discussion on “Beefing Up Markets & Processing.” Hosted by the Columbia, Sauk and Chippewa County Farmers Union chapters, the event is open to the public and will focus on beef markets and food supply chains.
Panelists will include:
• Dorothy Harms, Valley Springs Farm and vice president of the Sauk County Farmers Union
• Kurt Larson, CEO of Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association
• Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist
The discussion will be moderated by Columbia County Farmers Union Vice President Sarah Lloyd.
“COVID-19 and the resulting economic shutdown really showed us how brittle our agricultural markets are. We look forward to coming together to learn how farmers are doing and discuss how we can make markets and supply chains more robust in this new reality,” said Lloyd, who farms with her husband and his family at NelDell Farms in Wisconsin Dells.
The panel discussion will kick off at 7pm. There will be time for Q&A from participants and a look at how current Wisconsin Farmers Union policy covers beef markets and meat processing. WFU members are invited to stay on after the panel to talk about possible policy resolutions regarding beef markets and processing for 2021 WFU policy.
To receive the Zoom link or phone number, please register by clicking on the event and then the “Register for Event” button in the upper righthand corner at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
“Meat Processing Infrastructure was one of the Special Orders of Business set by the grassroots membership at our 2020 convention, and it’s an issue that has become even more critical in light of the supply chain struggles around the pandemic,” said Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden. “This series will give farmers, processors, rural leaders, and other stakeholders a chance to come together in search of creative solutions.”
The series will continue through the winter months with meetings focused on solutions to meat processing struggles in the state. Following sessions, all set for noon, will cover the following topics:
• December 10: Farmer & Processor Perspectives
• January 14: Mobile Slaughtering & Creative On-Farm Solutions
• January 28: Cooperative & Community Solutions
• February 11: State & Federal Policy Solutions
• March 11: Labor Solutions
Each of the virtual events will include a Zoom webinar or call-in option. RSVP at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events. Learn more about this topic and potential solutions at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.