Baldwin
Four test positive for COVID-19 at Greenfield
In communications sent out to BW families, Superintendent of Schools, Eric Russell notified families that four people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Greenfield Elementary.
He said the cases are all from connected households and the positive cases have not been in school for over a week. “We are actively working with the St. Croix County Public Health Department to determine exposures and close contacts. At this time, we believe that all close contacts have already been contacted. Due to the increase in cases in St. Croix County and across the state, the Public Health Department may be communicating with close contacts through email. Therefore, please check your email daily.”
Hudson Township
Second traffic fatality for St. Croix County in 2020
According to a press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Tuesday September 29, 2020, at approximately 3:30p.m. the department responded to CTH A, approximately 1/2 mile south of McCutcheon Rd., in Hudson Township for a motorcycle crash.
Preliminary investigation and statements from witnesses indicate a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being driven by Jamie Ralph Brown, 49, Blaine, MN. was northbound on CTH A. Witnesses state the motorcycle accelerated at a high rate of speed from the stoplights at USH 12 and CTH U and continued north. The motorcycle lost control on the curve, left the roadway, and entered the ditch.
Brown was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries by Lakeview EMS. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
October 1, the department was notified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office Brown had died as the result of his injuries at Regions Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriffs Office.
Assisting at the scene were Hudson Fire, Hudson First Responders, and Lakeview EMS.
St. Croix County
Digital Town Hall concerning Communicable Disease Ordinance
The HHS Subcommittee will hold a Digital Town Hall October 7, 2020 at 5p.m. to give residents of St. Croix County time to provide comment and ask questions about the proposed Communicable Disease Ordinance. During the Digital Town Hall a panel of health and legal professionals will answer questions about the proposed Communicable Disease Ordinance. There are multiple ways to participate.
For more information about the proposed Communicable Disease Ordinance please read the FAQs on the St. Croix County website <https://www.sccwi.gov/Faq.aspx?TID=40>.
