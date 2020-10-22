Regional News
Madison
Governor Tony Evers presents the 2020 Governor’s Service Awards
Recognizing the power everyday contributions made by engaged citizens Governor Tony Evers recognized 10 individual and three programs at the 2020 Governor’s Service Awards ceremony for their significant service to Wisconsin citizens and communities on October 15, 2020.
The Governor’s Service Awards honors outstanding volunteers, AmeriCorps and Senior Corps participants and programs, veterans, local volunteers, and AmeriCorps alumni that address serious social needs across Wisconsin, including specific recognitions this year for those responding to COVID-19. The awards are sponsored by Serve Wisconsin, which is the state commission for national and community service.
“Senior Corps and AmeriCorps members were some of the first folks to step up to the plate to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, rising to the challenges in front of us by connecting virtually with students and those at high risk for COVID-19 by providing critical assistance of students, helping those that are the most vulnerable or in need in our communities, and by distributing meals and supplies and PPE,” stated Governor Tony Evers. “This good work exemplifies our shared Wisconsin values, empathy, compassion, service, and taking care of our neighbors, because that's what Wisconsinites do. And it is needed now more than ever, as our communities and neighbors struggle with new challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought us. Our state is stronger because of folks like you.”
We have an exceptional and inspiring group of honorees this year that hail from all parts of the state and have performed a diverse array of service. I am amazed at the variety of service that they have done. I am also sobered by the continuing challenges faced many of our fellow Wisconsinites and the wish the needs our volunteers were solving did not exist, and we all know that COVID-19 has only amplified the needs in our communities,” stated Jeanne Duffy, Executive Director of Serve Wisconsin. “Today you will be inspired how AmeriCorps, Senior Corps and VISTA members and volunteers have risen to the challenge. They have continued to serve even at risk to their own personal safety and others have completely changed course to respond to needs that have arisen from the pandemic.”
Details on each honoree and the service they perform for Wisconsin, as well as the recording of the ceremony, can be found at HYPERLINK "https://www.servewisconsin.wi.gov/governors-service-awards"https://www.servewisconsin.wi.gov/governors-service-awards.
St. Croix County
Walleye Management Plan Virtual Meeting Oct. 27
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a regional public meeting to discuss updating the Wisconsin Walleye Management Plan.
This virtual meeting will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. for St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire and Clark counties. Individuals from those counties with an interest in walleye management who would like to participate should contact Max Wolter or call 715-634-7429. Pre-registration is required.
The current walleye management plan serves as a guide for one of the most sought-after fish species in Wisconsin and outlines seven goals and strategies for walleye management. The updating process will include a review of the existing plan, an analysis of available data and trends and significant public input on angling and management preferences.
The DNR is seeking public input on stocking priorities, regulation acceptance and agency resource allocation among other things. Public input on the planning process will be gathered through:
Comments from the public on walleye management preferences and issues.
Detailed random mail/online surveys of fishing license holders (both resident and non-resident) to scientifically gauge angler attitudes about management options; and
Regional virtual meetings with stakeholder groups and individuals to discuss local management issues and partnership opportunities.
Eau Claire
COVID Doesn’t Stop CVTC Law Enforcement Academy
Following a virtual and socially distanced graduation ceremony Oct. 14, the 16 members of the Chippewa Valley Technical College Law Enforcement Academy Summer 2020 graduating class went outside the Emergency Services Education Center and found they were not so alone after all.
Usually, family members of the graduates and representatives of the law enforcement departments attend the ceremony, but because of COVID-19, the graduates sat six feet apart, while family members followed the proceedings online. Later, they found a group of family members and well-wishers gathered outside, holding congratulatory signs and presenting flowers to them in a show of support.
Among those being congratulated were Kelly O’Brien, a new officer with the Fall Creek Police Department, as well as Kyle Holden and Justin Malean, two friends from the 2018 Boyceville High School graduating class, who are joining the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.
Being a law enforcement officer in Wisconsin takes a great deal of training. A minimum of 60 college credits are required to enroll in the Academy. Many go through CVTC’s two-year Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement program, or through a university or other technical college.
Law Enforcement Academy Director Eric Anderson said the 720-hour academy instructs the recruits in six areas: policing in America, tactical skills, patrol procedures, legal context, relational skills and investigations. Completion of training at a Law Enforcement Academy is required to become certified as a law enforcement officer in Wisconsin. However, officers can start work with a department before completing the training.
