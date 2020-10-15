Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers’ administration limits capacity at bars, restaurants and stores to 25% as virus surges
Gov. Tony Evers directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue Emergency Order #3 limiting public gatherings to no more than 25 percent of a room or building’s total occupancy.
This directive is effective at 8 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2020, and will remain in effect until Nov. 6, 2020, and applies to any gatherings at locations that are open to the public such as stores, restaurants, and other businesses that allow public entry, as well as spaces with ticketed events.
St. Croix County
Judge Waterman to make mask mandate decision
Arguments were heard October 5 in front of St. Croix County Judge R. Michael Waterman concerning a lawsuit trying to suspend Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate. Waterman promised to quickly deliver a written decision on a temporary injunction that would block the mandate.
The lawsuit was filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on behalf of three plaintiffs, John Kraft, Derek Lindoo and Brandon Widiker in August. Last week, the law firm asked for a temporary injunction to block the mandate pending a decision in the case.
The lawsuit argues Evers has issued three emergency declarations since the pandemic began, with the last two mandating masks in enclosed spaces. It contends Evers can’t issue multiple emergency declarations to address the same crisis without legislative approval.
Waterman promised to issue a written order on a temporary injunction “very, very quickly” but didn’t say when.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.