First traffic fatality in St. Croix County for 2021
A 76-year-old man from River Falls was pronounced dead at the scene of a March 9 traffic accident.
According to a release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, at about 5:58 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call from a motorist reporting a vehicle was in the ditch at the intersection of Tower and Coulee roads in Troy Township. It appeared the vehicle had struck a tree, however, the crash was not witnessed. Deputies located the driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, deceased in the driver’s seat.
The driver was identified as Derwin A. Robey, age 76, from River Falls. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner. Mr. Robey was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
From the information gathered at the scene, it appears Mr. Robey was westbound on Tower Road, crossed over Coulee Trail and entered the ditch before striking a tree.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hudson Fire Department and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office.
This is the first traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.
This incident remains under investigation.
Public hearing
Rep. Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) is excited to announce that the Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) will hold a public hearing in the 29th Assembly District at UW-Stout on April 22. This will be the first time JFC will hold a public hearing in Menomonie since 2005.
“I sent a request letter earlier this week to Rep. Born (Co-Chair of the JFC) requesting JFC to hold a public hearing in our area,” said Rep. Moses. “I hear too often from constituents that they feel their voices are not heard in Madison. I’m excited for my legislative colleagues to make their way to Western Wisconsin to hear concerns from the communities here.”
The public hearing schedule is:
• Friday, April 9, 2021
UW-Whitewater, Whitewater, WI
• Wednesday, April 21, 2021 , The Hodag Dome,
Rhinelander, WI
• Thursday, April 22, 2021, UW-Stout, Menomonie, WI
• Wednesday, April 28, 2021 Virtual
In-person public hearings will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. The format will be similar to past hearings and attendees will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival to be added to the queue to testify. Venue management will monitor capacity, spacing, etc.
Pre-registration will be required for the virtual hearing. The registration process and details are in development and will be released as soon as possible via the new JFC website, which is also a portal for constituents to provide input: www.legis.wisconsin.gov/topics/budgetcomments. The JFC has also developed a dedicated email address for input only: budget.comments@legis.wisconsin.gov.
Public hearings are an essential piece of the state budget process where the public can voice what their priorities are for the two-year spending plan. The process provides valuable insight and ideas that members of the JFC use to make decisions for the state budget.
The 29th Assembly District includes portions of Dunn and St. Croix Counties including the communities of Baldwin, Boyceville, Glenwood City, Menomonie, New Richmond, and Woodville.
