St. Croix Valley Food Bank Seeks To End Hunger in Western Wisconsin
Due to the growing community need and dramatic increase in the number of food insecure families and individuals, the United Way’s John Coughlin Food & Resource Center has re-organized to grow its operations as the St. Croix Valley Food Bank.
The St. Croix Valley Food Bank is a new, independent non-profit food re-distribution organization that will work to end hunger in Western Wisconsin through its network of food pantries and mobile locations in Pierce, St. Croix, Polk and Burnett County.
“This past year has taught us that the need for food is growing and we, as a St. Croix Valley community, need to grow our response,” said Ann Searles, Executive Director, St. Croix Valley Food Bank. “The data is clear - our region needs at least 6 million pounds of food this year to meet the existing hunger demands in our communities. By building upon the foundation of the United Way’s John Coughlin Food & Resource Center and greatly expanding our operations, we can help end hunger in Western Wisconsin.”
In the coming months, the St. Croix Valley Food Bank will relocate its operations into a larger, 13,500 sq. ft. warehouse in the St. Croix Business Park, increase staff, procure a refrigerated truck, distribute to additional communities and expand its network of mobile “pop up” food pantries.
The organization has launched a website www.stcroixvalleyfoodbank.org and social media pages to create awareness about the hunger need and encourage donations and volunteers from the community.
“It is unacceptable that 24% of the children in our communities face hunger each and every day,” Searles said. “Through the St. Croix Valley Food Bank, we can ensure that every person has access to quality food in our local communities.”
