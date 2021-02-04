River Falls
UW-River Falls to reopen COVID-19 community testing site at new location
January 28, 2021 – The University of Wisconsin System has announced that they have extended their statewide COVID-19 surge testing effort and UW-River Falls is now teaming up with the City of River Falls to continue offering this valuable resource to the local community.
The new site will be located at the Hoffman Park Storm Shelter, 650 Hanson Drive, River Falls. Beginning February 2, testing appointments will be available on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Community members interested in receiving a COVID-19 test must pre-register at www.doineedacovid19test.com. Testing is free and open to the public over 5 years of age, however, appointments are required.
UWRF recently wrapped up their community testing effort at the Falcon Center where over a period of ten weeks, it provided COVID-19 tests for more than 8,500 community members. On-campus testing efforts will now focus on implementing their newly required regular testing policy for all students and employees.
“The partnership we have with the City of River Falls is truly an asset,” remarked UW-River Falls Chancellor Connie Foster. “We greatly appreciate their willingness to provide off-campus support for our community testing program, allowing us to focus our efforts on increased testing on campus for our employees and students. These testing programs, along with our shared commitment to promoting good health practices like wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing, shows that we are doing everything we can to keep our community as safe as possible.”
“We are pleased to partner with UW-River Falls to continue providing this important service to our residents,” said City Administrator Scot Simpson. “The university has helped set the standard for virus mitigation in our community. We are grateful for their work and look forward to our continued partnership.”
Community testing is being offered by UW campuses in a partnership between UW System and the U.S. Health and Human Services Department in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
If questions, please email covid-19@uwrf.edu
For additional COVID-19 testing locations and resources, visit:
Pierce County Public Health or St. Croix County Public Health
Spring Valley
WESTconsin Credit Union Sponsors School Playground in Spring Valley
WESTconsin Credit Union is pleased to support the Spring Valley School District as they build a new elementary school and playground with a $5,000 donation. The Spring Valley Elementary School Parents Club set a goal to raise $25,000 to supplement the amount budgeted toward the playground in the total cost of the building project, and funds donated by WESTconsin will go towards helping meet that goal.
The playground design is scheduled for completion by early summer, by Lee Recreation, a Wisconsin company. Spring Valley Elementary has about 330 students from 4K through fifth grade. For more information on the project, visit the School District of Spring Valley Facebook page.
WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939, and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Isanti, Pine, Ramsey, Wabasha, and Washington, with a $5 minimum deposit in a Membership Savings Account. Credit unions are financial institutions owned by their accountholders, and member funds are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) up to at least $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.