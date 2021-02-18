Chippewa Falls
$1,000,000 Mega Millions Ticket Purchased in Chippewa Falls Claimed
MADISON, Wis. – As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels in January, a lucky player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, January 15 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Mega Holiday #11 located at 1433 Commercial Blvd. in Chippewa Falls.
Anthony Romanowski of Eau Claire claimed the winning million-dollar ticket at Lottery headquarters on February 2.
Anthony looks forward to using his winnings to pay off his home and car plus being able to use the prize to fund his hobbies of hunting and fishing. “It only took one ticket to win!” he said.
The same drawing produced two—$10,000 winners, four—$2,000 winners, and 17—$800 winners in Wisconsin.
After a record run of 37 draws, the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game rose to $1.0 Billion annuity ($776.6 Million cash) and was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday to be included in that day’s drawing. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24 and the odds of winning the
Mega Millions jackpots are 1 in 302,575,350. Megaplier does not apply to the jackpot.
Madison
A Victory for the Rule of Law
Madison, WI –Rob Stafsholt (R - New Richmond) issued the following statement in response to the Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge issuing a writ of mandamus ordering Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) to comply with state law and conduct a February 2021 gray wolf hunt:
“For months I have claimed that on this issue, the Ever’s Administration and DNR Secretary Preston Cole have instructed their department to blatantly ignore state statute. Today’s court decision proves that to be true and is a victory for the rule of law. The court ruled Governor Evers and Secretary Cole ignored state statue and refused to move forward with a gray wolf hunting season. They knowingly infringed on Wisconsinite’s constitutionally protected right to hunt. It is time for the Ever’s administration to start following the law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.