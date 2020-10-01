Regional news
Polk/St. Croix Counties
Attempted Homicide
In a statement released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department September 28, it was relayed 32-year-old Duane Smith Jr., Glenwood City, has been taken into custody for attempted homicide.
According to the release, Friday, September 25, at 6:09p.m., Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a rural Clear Lake address for the attempted Homicide of an elderly victim. The 77 year-old victim had blunt-force trauma and edged weapon wounds. The victim was able to fight off the attack and protect himself with a shotgun. The victim fired a shot but did not strike the suspect. The suspect, Smith Jr, was believed to be under the influence of controlled substances and fled the scene.
Deputies put out an attempt to locate on Smith. The St Croix County Sheriff’s Office and Glenwood City Police quickly located the suspect and took him into custody without incident. The victim was airlifted to Regions Hospital and was in stable condition. Smith Jr. is in custody at the Polk County Jail.
Incident remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in the case: Clear Lake Ambulance, Clear Lake Fire, Life Link Air Ambulance, Glenwood City Police, and St Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
Stillwater
Stillwater giant pumpkin annual weigh-off goes viral
Even with the ongoing pandemic, you will still be able to see giant pumpkins between 600 to over 2,000 pounds (a ton) hitting the scales at the 15th annual Stillwater Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off on Sat. Oct. 10th.
The growers will be weighing their fruit at 14702 60th St N, Stillwater, MN. 55082, which is the intersection of Osgood and Highway 36 in Stillwater, Minn. It’s better known to locals as the “old Denny Hecker auto sales lot.”
Due to the Coronavirus, members of the media and the growing community are welcome on-site, but the general public will be only encouraged to do a drive-by viewing or go online to: www.stcroixgrowers.com, and watch the weigh-off live from 9am-4pm. The group will start weighing pumpkins at 9am up until the awards ceremony, which is slated for 4pm.
Madison
Gov. Evers declares new public health emergency
Sept. 22, Governor Evers declared a new public health emergency due to outbreaks on school campuses and issued a new statewide face covering order. This new order is effective until November 21, 2020.
St. Croix County has updated the Statewide Face Covering Requirement page on their website with information about the new order and the County’s response.
