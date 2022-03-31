St. Croix Central District voters will be heading to the ballot box April 5 for a referendum.
The two questions voters will have to decide is if the district should exceed its revenue limit on a recurring basis over a period of 10 years, commencing with the 2022-23 school year for $1,3500,00 and of $375,000 in each of the 2023-24 through 2031-32 school years for a total of $4,725,00 for the purpose of paying the costs of maintaining staff compensation, technology, and other District operating expenses.
The second question is should the district issue bonds not to exceed $30 million for improvements to the high school, middle school, and elementary school. Those improvements include at the high school:
• Career and technical education addition
• Classroom renovations
• Increased parking capacity
• Reconstructing the track, installing synthetic turf, and expanding bleacher capacity at the High School athletic field
“The CTE expansion will allow for program growth and enable the district to repurpose the existing spaces to address other educational needs,” the district said in information handouts.
The elementary school is calling for a 4K addition to its current elementary school building.
“An addition to addressing the 4K needs will allow for growth and create a more efficient and collaborative environment by having all our resources under one roof,” stated the district. “Our current 4K program is split between two locations and with that comes efficiency challenges, limited resources and safety concerns with facilities.”
The middle school is calling for installing a backup generator. In addition, all buildings will be seeking heating, ventilating and air-condition upgrades along with replacing and enhancing classroom technology, sound systems, and security systems.
The cost for these projects will result is no new increases for the taxpayer.
Why now?
A community task force was created last fall made up of staff, administration, and community members. Their findings after four months showed the following needs:
• Some HVAC equipment was beyond its life cycle and needed to be addressed.
• Career and technical education are undersized and doesn’t meet today’s students
• Creating equitable learning environments for 4K students and staff
• Addressing the deteriorating track and field surfaces
The district then partnered with Morris-Leatherman Company, a well-known community engagement partner, who conducted a random sample survey.
Their results showed:
• Over 85% rate our teachers/staff’s performance as excellent or good
• 76% believe the district is trying to find a plan that benefits the students
• 64% believe the district is developing a plan that is fair to taxpayers
• 72% support the replacement of aging infrastructure
• 70% support the expansion of career and technical education spaces
• 66% support the need for improvements to its 4K facilities.
As for the first question, SCC’s current compensation is lower than neighboring school districts and District officials felt this was one way to level the playing field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.