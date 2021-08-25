The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) earlier this month announced it is accepting nominations for the 2021 Recycling Excellence Awards now through Sept. 17.
Communities, organizations, schools and businesses are encouraged to apply for recognition of outstanding recycling or waste minimization initiatives. The DNR offers the Recycling Excellence Awards to recognize efforts and share innovative ideas with a broad audience to improve waste management practices.
NEW THIS YEAR: One of the goals identified in A Blueprint for DNR Climate Action 2021-2025 is to reduce per-capita food waste disposed of in Wisconsin landfills by half by 2030 (from 2020 levels). Please note that food waste recovery or diversion programs are eligible for Recycling Excellence Awards.
Awards are offered in four categories: Overall program, projects and initiatives, innovation and special events. Entities of any size may nominate themselves or submit an application on behalf of another program. Applicants are encouraged to submit supporting materials such as outreach samples, data/graphs and high-resolution photos.
