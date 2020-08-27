The parks of Baldwin will soon see new bathrooms. It seemed like an easy decision to have the pre-assembled bathrooms put in Mill Pond, Creamery and Heritage Parks, the hard part was deciding which park would get a “one-holer” and which park would receive a “two-holer.”
Village President Willy Zevenbergen explained to other board members that they have a choice of two different restroom facilities for each park. “There is a two-holer and a one-holer,” he said.
One board member had a different concern. “I do not want to see that pavilion go away,” said Trustee, Duane Russett. He said he agrees with the parks having new restroom facilities, but does not want it to come at the expense of plans for a new pavilion at Creamery Park. The rest of the board agreed.
Once that was discussed, he joined the conversation on bathroom size. “I think a one-holer could be fine at Mill Pond and put a two-holer at Creamery,” said Russett.
There would be some savings to having two facilities done at one time. The Village Public Works will have some prep work to do before facilities can be delivered. Brad Boldt, Director of Public Works, felt they would have time to get two out of the three areas prepped yet this fall.
Russet asked, “Are we doing two one-holers or do we want to try to try to get a two-holer in this year?”
It was decided that even if it takes extra help they would try to get all three in yet this fall. Creamery would get a “two-holer” and Mill Pond and Heritage will get the “one-holer.”
Eventually the term “one-holer” was changed to “Unisex” restroom and “two-holer” was changed into “Dual” restroom.
The board voted to pay for restrooms with the $200,000 that has been allocated for a park shelter and to use remaining to put towards a future shelter.
In other business the village board approved road closures for Windmill Days scheduled for July 9-12, 2021 with the understanding people will still have access to the Farmers Market.
The Village Board agreed to pay Jacob and Jennah Stoffel, owners of Forge Chiropractic, $1,500 as part of the Building Façade Improvement Grant for the improvements they have made to their building at 900 Main Street.
The board rescinded the sewer rate increase made last month until a further analysis can be obtained to ensure numbers are accurate.
It was approved to place a sign at 8th Avenue and Vandeberg Street to help with traffic issues.
An operational plan to re-open the municipal court was approved, as was an amended picnic license for Chili Fest and continued use of the softball field.
