The Pierce County Fair Office announces there will be some friendly competitions for Fair visitors to participate in while attending the Fair August 12-15. Contests will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the picnic shelter for various age groups. New on Thursday night in the grandstands will be an “Ag Olympics” team contest.
Thursday, August 12 at 1 pm, we will be welcoming infants under one years old to participate in the “Diaper Derby” contest, one to two-year olds to compete in the “Toddler Trot” and a “Stick Horse Race” for two to three-year olds. We have various activities “little Fairgoers” can participate in and win cash prizes. Following at 3 p.m., come play “Pierce County says….”, a spin-off of the gameshow, “America says….”. Sign up a team of four or we will put you on a team and start studying up on your fair facts.
We will have our version of the Summer Olympics with the “Ag Olympics” in the grandstands starting at 8 p.m. Up to six teams will be accepted to compete in six events. Each team must consist of one male, one female, one teen (13-19) male and one teen (13-19) female. The events may include a tire rolling contest, milk drinking contest, obstacle course, wheelbarrow race, egg toss, hay bale flipping, water relay, stick horse race, sack race, tug of war or any other agriculture related event. This contest is open to businesses, organizations, families, 4H and FFA clubs so gather your team and win the “best dressed team contest” too.
If Thursday isn’t your day to visit the Fair, come on Friday, August 13 for two more contests. You will need to start going through your closets now for these two contests. At 1 p.m., come for the “Unusual Hat” contest. The hat/cap could be funny, silly, old, new, big, small, colorful, tall, handmade, unique or just downright unusual. Practice your best pose to get “ahead” of the competition. The second contest of the day at 3 p.m., will bring you back to those days in the ‘70’s, 80’s or 90’s when you were in a wedding and that beautiful dress of that era comes back out for the “Ugliest Bridesmaid/Wedding Dress” contest. Extra points are given if you can still fit into the dress or have someone model it for you. Bring a picture along to show the overall beauty of that glorious day. A secret panel of judges will be choosing cash prize winner in each contest.
Sign up early by calling the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 as space is limited. A participant liability waiver will be required to be signed by all participants or guardian of a participant. For complete Fair events and activities, visit the Fair web-site at https://www.co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php.
