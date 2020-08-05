Readers’ help sought for WWII section

September 2 marks the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II.
The Bulletin is putting together information about the men and women who served in the armed forces during the war for a section that will be published in August.
Readers will be asked basic information about the veteran and be able to upload an image as well. To submit information and photos about friends and relatives who served during the war, please visit https://www.baldwinbulletin.com/site/forms/online_services/wii_submissions/
by August 14.
