Chippewa Valley Technical College is excited to announce that the Royal Credit Union Foundation has generously gifted $100,000 in support of the Emergency Service Education Center remodel and will have the honor of naming the student commons area. A check was presented before the CVTC District Board meeting last month.
“We are incredibly thankful to the RCU Foundation for its help in furthering our mission to deliver innovative, applied and flexible education for all learners,” said College President Sunem Beaton-Garcia. “Community partners like RCU are imperative in building and maintaining a community of highly-skilled members.”
Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Emergency Service Education Center, which houses programs like criminal justice, emergency medical technician, paramedic, and fire medic, has been under reconstruction since 2021 following voters’ approval of a $48.8 million referendum to update facilities to meet the workforce needs of the region. Emergency Service Education Center is slated to be ready for the fall semester.
As referendum dollars support building construction and land costs, CVTC programs, faculty and staff are gearing up to ensure these spaces provide the best possible student training opportunities, said Holly Bembenek, CVTC Foundation major gifts officer. The campaign is a critical initiative to create financial support for up-to-date and expanded programming, equipment and other needs related to these projects. RCU is one of several generous businesses answering the call, she said.
“The RCU Foundation is proud to support training for the next generation of the emergency services workforce and continuing education for current local public safety professionals,” said RCU Foundation Board President John Sackett. “The RCU Foundation commons area in the facility will provide a welcoming environment and a collaborative learning space for all students.”
Bembenek said she is grateful for the support from RCU.
“The RCU Foundation has a strong history of supporting CVTC and our mission,” Bembenek said. “This generous donation will significantly enhance our ability to train the individuals that keep our communities safe. We are extremely grateful for their generosity and commitment to higher education and the communities we both serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.