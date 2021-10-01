Max Ramberg and Brooke Klatt were named Baldwin-Woodville King and Queen during Homecoming festivities Friday afternoon at King Field.
Latest News
- St. Croix County Clean Sweep Event dates set
- Ramberg, Klatt named King, Queen
- The ADRC hosts educational series for caregivers
- The latest on road repairs
- Another way to help those in need
- Minnesota man arrested after leading law enforcement on chase
- School Board approves 2021-22 budget
- Woman accused of spitting at police
Most Popular
-
Woman accused of spitting at police
-
First-timers bring home People's Choice, Judge's Choice award winners in Chili Fest
-
Wilson man dies in motorcycle accident Saturday
-
Corky's Pier in Hudson likely to be inaccessible because of WIS 35 construction
-
A triumphant return - Public crowds resume in Baldwin with Chili Fest
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.