Ramberg captures title at National Meet

Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Ramberg had a distinguished high school wrestling career which included a state championship his senior year.
Before starting his collegiate career at Augustana University in South Dakota, Ramberg picked up another elusive title few have yet to accomplish.
Ramberg earned the title at 220 pounds in the Junior Greco category at the 2022 U.S. Marine Corps Juniors Nationals in Fargo Friday.
“It’s the most prestigious and difficult tournament in the United States,” said B-W High School Principal David Brandvold, in an email to selected individuals Friday afternoon. Brandvold knows a thing or two about high school wrestling as he was a former varsity coach at River Falls.
In Greco wrestling, scoring is forbidden below the waist. Ramberg finished the tournament 6-0 as he blanked his opponents in four of those matches, including 9-0 over New York’s Ryan Stein in the finals. His semifinal match was a 7-1 win over Florida’s Sawyer Bartlett.
Moments after winning the final match, Ramberg was able to get in a “Hi Mom” which can be seen on video.
“My mom and dad mean everything to me,” Ramberg told WisconsinWrestlingFederation.com. “I couldn’t have done it without them. They’ve taught me toughness and hard work and man they mean everything to me. I’m really fortunate for everything that happened to me and all the people that have helped me.”
Ramberg captures Wisconsin’s first Junior Greco champion since Tyler Dow in 2018.
“Max was the beneficiary of so many great educators caring for him over the last 13 years in the Baldwin-Woodville district,” Brandvold said. “He put a great amount of time and effort into school and wrestling. Jeff Newton coached this young man and helped him have a tremendous career. Max also gave so much to our district as a student and student leader.”
Brandvold believes Ramberg is the first National Champion from Baldwin-Woodville in the sport of wrestling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.