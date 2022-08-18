What can be done when a severe rainstorm hits Baldwin and that rain has nowhere to go?
Dan Bauman and Mike Rogney from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shared their thoughts on the topic and more during last week’s Village Board meeting.
Jim Amondson, who lives near the intersection of 12th and Florence St., and who has spoken up about the issue of flooding at Baldwin Creek, specifically, spearheaded the discussion as he got ahold of Rep. Clint Moses’ office. Moses’s people then got ahold of the DNR and the Village Board, which led to the meeting.
“There was a lot of good things discussed,” Bauman summarized.
He touched upon the positives the Village has in place, including a floodplain and stormwater ordinances.
“We are in a floodplain,” he explained. “Rain doesn’t have a whole lot of chances to get out of here in a hurry. Not any structure or home designed is going to be able to manage eight to nine inches of rain in a short amount of time. Regulatory floods are not the issue. The issue is the big one, so people can get flood insurance and the village stays complaint with its disaster relief.”
Bauman suggested scenarios as diverting the water as it comes up or seeing what the homeowner can do to protect themselves.
Explained Natasha Young, who also lives near the intersection: “It’s terrifying to wake up and be surrounded by water.”
A meeting with those who live near the creek was held between DNR, Village representatives and those who live near the creek occurred before the regular board meeting.
One of the popular topics was doing something with the walking bridge.
“It would be helpful to get the water to move out of there without restriction,” Bauman said.
Village Engineer Eric Henningsgard said the Board is continuously cleaning up trees but are limited because they don’t own all the property.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson reminded those in attendance, the answer isn’t going to come tomorrow or next week. It’s going to take a while to find an agreeable solution between all parties.
Young asked what could be done if it floods around that area again, so people could be notified whether by phone or alarm. Her request will be looked at further.
Due to a deadline next month, the Board set a special board meeting for Aug. 31 to review bids for financing projects in Tax Increment District 6 and 7.
Those projects were for the two generators in the lift stations, street maintenance on Energy Street and water and sewer repairs under the creek.
