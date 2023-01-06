You may already know that smoking is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer in the United States; but do you know what’s No. 2? Radon—a naturally occurring, invisible, radioactive gas. 

Radon gas forms naturally in the ground. Most radon mixes harmlessly with outdoor air that we all breathe in low levels every day. Radon from underground seeps into a home through cracks and gaps in the foundation and becomes trapped inside. Over time, breathing indoor air with high radon levels can damage the lungs and lead to cancer. It’s estimated to cause over 20,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the U.S with 1 out of 15 homes having dangerously high radon levels. High levels are a risk anywhere—old and new homes. The more contact you have with radon gas, the greater the risk. 

