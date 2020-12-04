We have concluded the summer months full of fun events! Throughout the summer, we have participated in parades in Siren, Hammond, Ridgeland, and Amery. We also had the opportunity to help out in the community by helping out at the daycare at Peace Lutheran Church, participate in multiple bake sales, and master our stick-on tattoo abilities.
Now that we are moving on to the fall and winter months, we have some events to look forward to. We will be making an appearance at the Main Street Trick-or-Treat event, so make sure to come find us and say hi! Also, on the 31st, we were chosen to participate in the Anoka halloween parade and of course we took up the offer! Our theme is…. drum roll please…. Mario kart! It was very fun making our costumes and designing the float and we cannot wait to attend! We also hope we can continue our volunteer work as well as attending more events.
We are so excited to participate in all of the fun fall and winter events and represent Baldwin in the upcoming fall and winter months.
Sincerely,
Miss Baldwin,
Kendall Forehand
