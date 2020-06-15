The Baldwin Bulletin is asking for the public's help in a couple of stories.
-- June is June Dairy Month. We would like to do a profile on a dairy farm. If you know of one that would like to be featured, please email editor@baldwin-bulletin.com
-- We would also like to find out from person(s) who have been diagnosed and recovered from COVID-19. In exchange for the candor, anonymity will be granted. If interested, please email editor@baldwin-bulletin.com
