Public Works assists Botany Belles at Windmill Park

Baldwin is fortunate to have a highly visible, pleasant little park with a stream winding through it on US Highway 63. It is frequently used by picnickers, families with children catching crayfish, and photography shoots. The windmill catches the eye of travelers, and many people stop in to admire it.
For years, the Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club has planted and maintained the gardens there. This year, additional landscaping by the bathrooms is underway and some revamping of the current plantings is also in the works.
