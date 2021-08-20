A Go Fund Me has been set up for a Glenwood City family, who lost their mother and father due to an ATV accident earlier this month.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office reported, on Aug. 5, John and Pamela Jarvis, were riding their ATV when the back end of their homemade trailer they were pulling, was struck by Jessica Hansen of Menomonie.
The accident happened on County Highway E near 290th Street in the town of Springfield.
John was airlifted to Regions Hospital by a Lifelink helicopter while Pamela was transported via ground ambulance by Baldwin EMS to the same facility. John passed away Aug. 15, while Pamela passed away Aug. 16.
John and Pamela are the parents of Jordin and Jessica, two recent Baldwin-Woodville High School graduates.
The Go Found Me account currently has $34,120 as of Aug. 19. To donate, type Jarvis Family Fund on the search bar at gofundme.com
