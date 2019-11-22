Three months ago, Windmill Days 2020 was not on the horizon.
Now that a committee has been formed, tasked with creating a celebration to replace June Bug Days, members are asking for the public’s help.
“Have patience in what we are doing since this is our first attempt,” said committee chairperson Matt Dougherty. “Second, we need volunteers. They don’t have to be on the board. They can help either the kiddie tractor pull or help clean up after the concert Saturday night.”
Windmill Days 2020 will remain the first full weekend of June. Long-standing events from past June Bug Days will remain, he said. For example, the Western Wisconsin Health Community Dinner Wednesday; the Legion Community Dinner Thursday with Baldwin Royalty selling desserts and the Car Show Friday.
Saturday’s tentative schedule include the Farmers Market in the morning and the parade in the afternoon, starting near the High School and finishing at Creamery Park.
What’s going to be different and still needs to be worked on is the rest of Saturday. Dougherty explained a community survey conducted by the Village showed the public is in favor of bringing more events downtown. So, Dougherty and the committee are debating on what to have, where to have it, or if a tent will be needed.
What is set is the band “Sweet Siren” will be performing Saturday night thanks to the Hogg Pen.
“Here is a business owner (Joe Fischer) who is footing the bill for something the festival has done in the past that we can all benefit,” Dougherty said. “We couldn’t say thank you enough.”
Discussion is also in the works about having a band Friday night.
Dougherty outlined two of his goals he wants to see from the committee.
“We are going to be transparent as much as possible,” he explained. “We are going to respect the efforts of past Bug Days committees.”
The second is to partner up with the Chamber and Village Board.
“We don’t want to step on people’s feet,” he said. “…We understand we are new. We have to gain the trust of the community and the business community first.”
Committee members
Dougherty is the president, while Jeff Plitzner is the vice president. Other committee members include Angie Chandler (Secretary), Jodi Peterson (Treasurer), and fellow directors Candi Phernetton, Carrie Krueger, Darcy Almquist and Melissa Anderson.
Dougherty said the mix of those who have lived in Baldwin for less than a year (Plitzer) to ‘lifers’ (Anderson and Chandler) has been welcoming because the more perspectives the better.
Dougherty is no stranger to community celebrations. He was on the board of directors for the St. Paul Jaycees and the Guard for the St. Paul Carnival.
“I’ve seen the value of festivals and how the community comes together,” he explained. “You find it warms the heart.”
