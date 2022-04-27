The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is accepting public comments on additions to improvement projects at the Hudson Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility (SWEF) in St. Croix County and the Menomonie SWEF in Dunn County. Both facilities are located along I-94.
WisDOT is planning to reconstruct the Hudson SWEF and rehabilitate the Menomonie SWEF. During the design development process, the Division of State Patrol requested that communication towers be incorporated into the proposed improvement projects. The tower at the Hudson SWEF site will be approximately 300 feet tall while the tower at the Menomonie SWEF will be approximately 200 feet tall. In addition, the construction of remote truck pull-off sites has been added to each project.
The public is invited to go to view updated information on the project website, ask questions about the proposed work and share their comments with project staff.
Comments: Provide to WisDOT SWEF Engineer John Spielmacher by May 1, 2022, by:
• Email: john.spielmacher@dot.wi.gov
• Mail: Wisconsin Department of Transportation
944 Vanderperren Way
Green Bay, WI 54304
Attn.: John Spielmacher
• Phone: (920) 492-0134
Members of the public who are unable to view the presentation and other project materials or would like more information can contact Spielmacher.
Construction is scheduled to occur in 2022 and 2023 for the Hudson SWEF and in 2024 for the Menomonie SWEF.
