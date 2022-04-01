The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is holding a public informational meeting to discuss the possible closure of the westbound I-94 on-ramp and the eastbound I-94 off-ramp at the Highway B interchange to accelerate construction.
• When: 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. The meeting will start with a presentation followed by the opportunity to ask questions.
• Where: Woodville Community Center, 131 S. Main Street
Construction started in 2021 on a project that will remove and replace the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN, extend the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN, and construct bridges for the eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp and realign both ramps at the I-94-County B interchange.
The construction of the on-ramp to westbound I-94 bridge and replacement of the westbound I-94 bridge over Carr Creek is scheduled for 2022. The construction of the eastbound I-94 off-ramp bridge and replacement of the eastbound I-94 bridge over Carr Creek is scheduled for 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.