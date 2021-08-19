A proposed 1.08 million square foot warehouse facility is in the works for the Village of Roberts.
On Aug. 12, Roberts residents had a chance to voice their say in front of Ryan Construction representatives, the company hired to construct and design the building.
While a lot of questions got answered, there were still a couple left settled, including one big one.
The details
The 24 hour facility would be located off Wagner Drive, east of Dollar General and Airtec Sports on State Highway 65.
Dan Mueller, Vice President of Development for Ryan, said the potential occupier of the building chose Roberts “due to the quality of the community, access to the freeway and labor.”
Eight hundred employees would work at the facility that would house over 1,000 parking spaces, 390 loading docks and 47 acres of green space.
If the facility remains at that size, it would be the ninth largest warehouse in North America in terms of square footage, according to Damotech.com.
In its story, updated last week, a Tesla facility in California was No. 1 and a Boeing facility in Everett, Washington was No. 2.
The business who had the third largest facility saw their name brought up more than once during the Roberts meeting.
Who is it?
While social media circles have reported the occupier of the building was Amazon, Ryan representatives couldn’t confirm the rumor.
That didn’t sit well with crowd, who screamed on multiple occasions, the company is starting off on the wrong foot.
“It’s huge. It doesn’t build trust,” one individual said. “How do they treat their employees? Do they give back?
“You (Ryan) are going to be gone as soon as construction is done. It’d be different if they’re sitting there.”
Ryan Senior Vice President, National Build to Suit, Casey Hankinson tried to assure those in attendance, the business name will be revealed. Just not now.
“More information will come out as time goes on,” he said.
Something to keep an eye on is the action in Woodbury. The Twin Cities Business Magazine reported Aug. 13 Ryan Companies secured approval from the city of Woodbury for a 517,250-square-foot building, with nearly 500,000 square feet of it for warehouse space. The facility will be close to I-94. The story also said the name of the company couldn’t be revealed. Similar to Roberts, the rumor mill is Amazon, the story stated.
Traffic
Anyone who has traveled from Wagner Drive to the Roberts 94 exit knows it’s not a smooth drive especially traffic at the four-way intersection with State Highway 65 and 70th Avenue.
Matthew Pacyna from SRF Consulting, a traffic engineer, explained a traffic study was done with a single northbound and southbound lane from Wagner to the stop light.
“It’s close to capacity in its own right,” Pacyna said, minus the proposed development. To accommodate, an additional northbound and southbound lane would be constructed in those areas. In addition, a stop light would be installed at Wagner Drive and off Mallard Road, which would be further north up Highway 65.
Mueller estimated 80-90 percent of the trucks would be destined for the I-94 exit. He added all suggestions/recommendations would have to get approval from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
There were also concerns about Twin Lakes, sound and light studies and the Tax Incremental District.
The proposed facility would provide about $50 million over 20 years for around 20 infrastructure projects. If the TID is created it would be Roberts’ fourth.
What’s next
A public hearing was scheduled Aug. 17 to amend the Joint Comprehensive Plan for the Village of Roberts and Town of Warren. This is needed, developers said, to adjust the property from residential/commercial to light industrial.
