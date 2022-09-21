The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) invites the public to review and offer comments on the agency’s 2022 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan.
The ADA Transition Plan shares information on WisDOT’s efforts to continually improve accessibility throughout the state highway system including roadside facilities, navigability within public rights of way and public input processes. Per federal law, the transition plan is regularly maintained with opportunities for public input.
WisDOT encourages anyone interested to participate in the 30-day public comment period through September 30, 2022.
“We are committed to delivering safe and effective transportation options for all abilities,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Through our annual campaign, we invite Wisconsin residents to review our ADA plan and provide input on ways to improve accessibility throughout the state.”
The plan is available on WisDOT’s website at wisconsindot.gov/ADA – with the 30-day public comment period starting Sept. 1, 2022. There also is an electronic comment form.
The Transition Plan is an update on the policies, procedures and practices that fulfill the requirements of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Public comments on the plan will be used to help guide the department’s strategy for ADA improvements moving forward.
All WisDOT roadside facilities are built to current ADA standards at the time of planning and construction. Older facilities continue to receive updates as part of planned improvements and as resources are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.