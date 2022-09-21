 The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) invites the public to review and offer comments on the agency’s 2022 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan.

The ADA Transition Plan shares information on WisDOT’s efforts to continually improve accessibility throughout the state highway system including roadside facilities, navigability within public rights of way and public input processes. Per federal law, the transition plan is regularly maintained with opportunities for public input.

