Ash

This ash tree branch in West Allis has been damaged or “flecked” by woodpeckers feeding on emerald ash borer larvae under the bark.

 Contributed

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages property owners with healthy, valuable ash trees to treat them with insecticide this spring to protect against the deadly emerald ash borer. The pest is the most damaging threat to Wisconsin trees, killing more than 99% of the untreated ash trees it infests.

A common early sign of emerald ash borer infestation is woodpecker damage that is created when birds feed on emerald ash borer larvae beneath the bark of ash trees. Treatment of infested ash trees is more likely to succeed if the trees have low or moderate levels of woodpecker damage. Now is a good time to consider insecticide protection because the treatments are typically done between mid-April and mid-May.

