January is Radon Action Month. Radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer nationwide, causing about 21,000 deaths per year in the U.S. and about 500 deaths per year in Wisconsin. Lung cancer caused by radon can be prevented. Find out if you are at risk by testing your home for radon.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that comes from the soil beneath and around some of our homes. DHS estimates that about 1 out of 10 homes in Wisconsin have radon levels above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guideline of 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter). Having a home with levels above this guideline increases the risk of developing lung cancer.
Radon has no smell, taste or color. While you can't see or smell it, you can protect yourself from radon. It can be easily measured with a simple and inexpensive test that homeowners can do themselves.
“There is no way to predict the level of radon in your home. The only way to know is to test. Testing is easy to do, inexpensive and available from St. Croix County Public Health.”
- Ed Thurman, St. Croix County Environmental Health Specialist
Take Action – Test Your Home for Radon
• Short Term Radon Test Kits can be purchased for $10 from St. Croix County Public Health
-- All testing and lab fees are included in cost of the kit. Kits are available at:
-- St. Croix County Government Center - 1101 Carmichael Rd, Hudson
-- St. Croix County Services Center - 1752 Dorset Ln, New Richmond
-- If you purchase a radon test kit elsewhere, make sure the kit is approved by the U.S.E.P.A.
• If elevated radon levels are found in your home, you should contact a trained and certified contractor. A list of local certified measurement and mitigation contractors can be found at: lowradon.org
• For more information visit the St. Croix County website at sccwi.gov/Radon
o Or contact Public Health by calling 715-246-8263.
