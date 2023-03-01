Janet Protasiewicz and Daniel Kelly received the most votes in the Feb. 21 primary election for the State Supreme Court and advanced to the April 4 General Election.
Protasiewicz finished with the most votes at 446,174 or 46.5 percent according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Kelly was second at 232,619 votes or 24.2 percent.
Jennifer Dorow took third with 209,822 votes or 21.9 percent. Everett Mitchell was fourth at 71.862 votes or 7.5 percent.
Although Wisconsin Supreme Court justices are officially nonpartisan, Kelly is identified as a conservative and Protasiewicz is a liberal.
Kelly is a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who served from 2016-2020 while Protasiewicz is a Milwaukee County circuit judge
The pair are seeking the seat currently held by Pat Roggensack, who is retiring after serving on the Supreme Court since 2003. Roggensack is identified as a conservative. The conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority on the court.
Locally, Protasiewicz finished with the most votes in St. Croix County with 4,790 votes to Kelly’s 3994. Dorow was third with 1,404. Kelly finished with the most votes in the town of Baldwin, Hammond, village of Baldwin and Woodville, while Protasiewicz earned the most votes in the village of Hammond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.