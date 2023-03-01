Janet Protasiewicz and Daniel Kelly received the most votes in the Feb. 21 primary election for the State Supreme Court and advanced to the April 4 General Election.

Protasiewicz finished with the most votes at 446,174 or 46.5 percent according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Kelly was second at 232,619 votes or 24.2 percent.

