The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) proposes to revise the Broad Incidental Take Permit and Authorization for No and Low Impact Activities. A number of activities that have no or low impact on endangered or threatened plants and animals are covered by this broad incidental take permit and authorization. Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species' overall population at risk.
The Broad Incidental Take Permit and Authorization for No and Low Impact Activities was initially approved in 2013. It was revised on an annual basis through 2018. An additional revision was completed in 2020. This 2022 revision will serve to:
Add activities related to seasonal pier removal/installation and minor utility installs for new residential construction sites
Revise activity descriptions for clarity
Update broken hyperlinks and species name changes
Increase consistency with follow-up actions throughout Table 2 of the permit
The DNR has concluded that the take allowed for under this permit and authorization is not likely to jeopardize the continued existence and recovery of the state population of the species or the whole plant-animal community of which they are a part. To justify the action, the project must benefit public health, safety or welfare. Additionally, the DNR has concluded that the take allowed for under this permit and authorization is not likely to appreciably reduce the likelihood of the survival or recovery of the species within the state, the whole plant-animal community of which they are a part or the habitat that is critical to their existence.
The conservation measures to minimize the adverse effect on the endangered and threatened species will be incorporated into the proposed Incidental Take Permit and Authorization. Copies of the jeopardy assessment and background information on the species are available on the DNR’sIncidental Take Permit/Authorizationwebpage or upon request from Melissa Tumbleson atMelissa.Tumbleson@wisconsin.govor 608-419-2755.
The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision by Jan. 14, 2023 to:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.