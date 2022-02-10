The St. Croix County Board of Supervisors met last week during its monthly meeting and one of the items up for discussion was the proposed government center expansion.
Due to how the expansion was written up and the cost (nearly $90 million), the proposal needed 15 votes for approval instead of simple majority.
While a majority of supervisors voted in favor of it, six voted no, meaning the expansion was postponed.
The six supervisors who voted no were Ed Schachtner, Tim Hall, Paul Berning, Rick Ottino, Dan Hansen and Judy Actherhof. The six voiced concerns over the cost and not getting more of a commitment from Hudson Police as the expansion allocated space for them.
County Public Information Officer Adam Kastonek said the County is now looking at lowering the cost and scaling the footprint. They hope to present a revised version within the next month.
The 164,360 proposed square foot expansion that could include new tenants such as the Hudson Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Public Defenders.
“Having these tenants under one roof will improve how efficiently we interact with these organizations and can result in additional cost savings for the County,” the County explained.
The expanded law enforcement areas will include new training rooms, evidence labs, interview rooms and increased storage space. The County noted evidence must be retained for as long as a case can be active through trials and appeals. That period could last up to 40 years.
Hudson Police and St. Croix County would be sharing the evidence labs, storage space, public lobby and interview rooms.
The courts would be addressed with additional courtrooms, children’s waiting area for family court, dedicated jury deliberation rooms, and additional office space for the District Attorney and Victim Witness.
The jury deliberation rooms was noted as the County Board room is currently used for jury assembly.
“A dedicated space will free up the County Board room for other services or department meetings,” the County noted.
A $200,000 property value would have seen a $79 increase in its property tax. A $300,000 valued home would have seen a $119 property tax increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.